Drug Take Back Day events held Saturday at ISP posts, North Vernon

The federal Drug Enforcement Agency is sponsoring a Drug Take Back Day this Saturday, partnering with local agencies including the Indiana State Police.

Troopers say that between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday you can drop off any unused, unwanted or expired medications at Indiana State Police posts statewide, except for the Toll Road and Lowell posts. In southeastern Indiana you can drop off medications at the Versailles, Bloomington and Sellersburg posts.

The service is free and anonymous with no questions asked.

This program is for liquid and pill medications. Vaping pens without batteries and vaping cartridges will also be taken. Needles, new or used, WILL NOT be accepted for disposal.

State police say that old medications left in medicine cabinets are susceptible to being stolen, misused and abused. Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends.

Other area organizations taking part in the Drug Take Back event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday include the Jennings County Health Department, North Vernon Fire Department and North Vernon Police Department. Those sites are being organized by the Indiana Board of Pharmacy.