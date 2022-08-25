Drug investigation leads to two arrests at downtown Columbus home

Two people were arrested on drug charges at a Seventh Street home after an investigation by Columbus police Tuesday afternoon

According to Columbus Police Department reports, officers noticed 38-year-old Jared A. Harris and 26-year-old Kyla R. Wicker, both of Columbus, entering a home in the 1400 block of Seventh Street at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. Police recognized there was a no contact order between them.

Police spoke to the two at the home and noticed a glass pipe containing white residue visible inside.

The two were detained while police obtained a search warrant. Police discovered about 100 grams of methamphetamine, a .45 caliber handgun, a small amount of heroin, marijuana, legend drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Harris is facing preliminary charges of dealing in and possessing methamphetamine, possession of a handgun by a serious violent felon, and invasion of privacy as well as for possessing a legend drug injection device, cocaine or a narcotic drug, drug paraphernalia, marijuana and a legend drug.

Wicker is accused of possession of methamphetamine and of drug paraphernalia.

The Bartholomew County Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team assisted with this ongoing investigation.