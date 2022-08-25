Local News Top Story 

Drug investigation leads to two arrests at downtown Columbus home

Jared A. Harris. Photo courtesy of Columbus Police Department

Two people were arrested on drug charges at a Seventh Street home after an investigation by Columbus police Tuesday afternoon

According to Columbus Police Department reports, officers noticed 38-year-old Jared A. Harris and 26-year-old Kyla R. Wicker, both of Columbus, entering a home in the 1400 block of Seventh Street at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. Police recognized there was a no contact order between them.

Police spoke to the two at the home and noticed a glass pipe containing white residue visible inside.

The two were detained while police obtained a search warrant. Police discovered about 100 grams of methamphetamine, a .45 caliber handgun, a small amount of heroin, marijuana, legend drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Harris is facing preliminary charges of dealing in and possessing methamphetamine, possession of a handgun by a serious violent felon, and invasion of privacy as well as for possessing a legend drug injection device, cocaine or a narcotic drug, drug paraphernalia, marijuana and a legend drug.

Kyla Wicker

Wicker is accused of possession of methamphetamine and of drug paraphernalia.

The Bartholomew County Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team assisted with this ongoing investigation.