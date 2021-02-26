Drug den across from school busted in downtown Columbus

Bartholomew County’s Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team arrested three people on drug related charges Thursday in an apartment across the street from St. Peter’s Lutheran School.

According to police reports, they received information about the dealing of fentanyl and heroin at the apartment. After detectives arrested several people on drug-related charges, police had enough information to serve a search warrant at the home in the 800 block of Fourth Street.

Detectives found more than 10 grams of fentanyl/heroin, methamphetamine, synthetic drug material, stolen property, syringes, drug-related paraphernalia and a significant amount of packaging material used to make illegal drugs ready for distribution.

34-year-old Christopher George was arrested on preliminary charges of dealing in cocaine, conspiracy to commit theft, maintaining a common nuisance, several drug possession charges, possession of a syringe and possession of stolen property.

Carrie Narozny is being accused of dealing in a narcotic, maintaining a common nuisance, resisting law enforcement, several drug possession charges, possession of a syringe and drug paraphernalia and possession of stolen property.

24-year-old Charles Russell of Columbus was also arrested on a preliminary charge of visiting a common nuisance

The Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team is a combined unit of the Bartholomew County Sheriffs Office, the Columbus Police Department and the Bartholomew County Prosecutors Office.