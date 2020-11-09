Drug dealing charged after Sunday traffic stop

A traffic stop Sunday afternoon on Jonathan Moore Pike led to the arrest of a Columbus man on drug-related charges including dealing in methamphetamine.

A deputy pulled over a vehicle being driven by 59-year-old Jon E. Gressel of Columbus at about 3:36 Sunday afternoon. Gressel had several outstanding warrants.

A search revealed he was carrying drugs and drug-related items.

In addition to warrants from Bartholomew, Jackson and Marion counties, Gressel is facing new charges of dealing methamphetamine and possessing meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.