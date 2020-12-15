Driver splashes into Mill Race Park pond

A driver ended up with his car in the Mill Race Park pond after losing control Monday night.

Columbus police say that they were called to the scene at about 8:40 p.m. last night to find the car submerged in the pond. The driver, 20-year-old Christian D. Sconce fo Columbus told police that his brakes had failed. Witnesses said that they saw the car speeding through the park before it lost control, hit a tree and launched into the pond.

The Bartholomew County Dive Team was called in to remove the car from the pond and assist with the investigation.

No one was injured.