Driver runs out of gas during police chase

A wanted Columbus man was arrested Saturday night after his vehicle ran out of gas while police were chasing him.

According to reports from the Columbus Police Department, officers tried to stop a vehicle being driven by 38-year-old Kolt A. Kreinhagen of Columbus near 11th and Washington streets at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon. But rather than stop, Kreinhagen sped away, running through stop signs and traffic signals for more than 20 miles, police say. The chase ended in the 12000 block of Base Road when the vehicle ran out of fuel.

Kreinhagen ran from his vehicle but police soon used a Taser to take him into custody.

He is facing charges including resisting law enforcement in a vehicle and on foot, reckless driving, driving while suspended with a prior conviction along with numerous traffic citations. He was also wanted on an outstanding Jennings County warrant.