A driver was trapped in a vehicle after a single vehicle crash Monday morning took out an electronic sign in front of Trafalgar’s municipal building.

Trafalgar Fire Department reports that units were dispatched to the scene at about 8 a.m. and found that the driver could not get out of the vehicle. A vehicle door was removed by rescue workers to free the driver, and the driver was taken to a local hospital.

Photo courtesy of Trafalgar Fire Department.