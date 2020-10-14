Driver of stolen vehicle arrested on drug charges

A Madison man was arrested over the weekend by Jennings County deputies on drug charges after he was seen driving a stolen vehicle.

Deputies received a report of a stolen SUV out of Jefferson County driving southbound on State Road 3 in the Vernon area and found the vehicle backed into a home in the 300 block of the highway. Deputies found 26-year-old Darren K. Stewart of Madison walking near a pole barn. A search of the vehicle revealed more than 30 grams of methamphetamine, digital scales and packaging materials.

Stewart was arrested on preliminary charges of dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, illegal possession of a syringe and possession of stolen vehicle.