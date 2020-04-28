Driver leads Seymour police on 26-mile chase through city

Seymour police arrested a driver after he led them on a more than 25-mile chase through the city at speeds of up to 70 mph Monday morning.

Officers were called to the 300 block of Parkland Avenue at around 2 a.m. yesterday morning about a suspicious vehicle seen driving in the area. Officers recognized the driver from previous run-ins as 23-year-old Gavin M. Dutton and tried to pull him over because he didn’t have a license, but Dutton sped away. During the 26-mile and 28-minute chase he disregarded stop signs, drove through properties and went the wrong way against oncoming traffic. Eventually he drove over a curb deflating a tire and drove over police stop sticks near East Brown Street, taking out the remaining three tires. After striking a road sign, the vehicle eventually came to a stop in the 600 block of South O’Brien Street.

Dutton is facing preliminary charges of possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, reckless driving, criminal mischief, criminal recklessness and being an operator never licensed.