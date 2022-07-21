Driver killed in I-65 crash near Seymour

An Indianapolis man was killed in a crash on Interstate 65 near Seymour Wednesday morning.

According to reports from the Indiana State Police, 19-year-old Jacob T. Peelman was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash by the Jackson County Coroner’s Office.

Troopers say that Peelman was driving southbound on the interstate at about 7 a.m., his car went onto the exit ramp at State Road 11, then onto the right shoulder of the ramp into the rear of a semi being driven by 63-year-old Anthony C. Ward, of St. Louis, Missouri.

Ward was not injured.

Neither alcohol nor drugs are suspected to be factors in the crash. Toxicology tests are pending.

The exit ramp was closed for about three hours while the crash was investigated and cleaned up. Troopers say the investigation is ongoing.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, Jackson County EMS, Seymour Fire Department, Hamilton Township Fire Department, Jackson County Coroner’s Office, and 31 Wrecker Service.

Photo courtesy of Indiana State Police