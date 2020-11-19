Driver injured in crash with drunk SUV driver

Columbus police say a woman suffered a broken leg and other injuries after a crash with a drunk driver Wednesday evening on Indianapolis Road.

The crash happened at about 8:45 p.m. in the 2500 block of North Indianapolis. The driver of an SUV, 47-year-old Jerome E. Collier Jr. had to be cut from the wreckage of his vehicle. Police say he had alcohol on his breath and slurred speech. He refused a DUI test and was taken to Columbus Regional Hospital to have his blood drawn.

The second driver, 25-year-old Madison McCarty was taken to CRH for treatment of a possibly broken leg and then flown to an Indianapolis hospital by medical helicopter for additional treatment.

Collier was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with serious bodily injury with a prior conviction.