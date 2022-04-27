Driver injured after rollover crash in southern Bartholomew County

A Columbus man was flown by Stat Flight medical helicopter to an Indianapolis hospital for injuries he suffered in a late night crash Tuesday in southern Bartholomew County.

According to Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department reports, the accident happened at about 9:53 p.m. Tuesday night near County Road 800S and Base Road. Deputies found a man who had been thrown from the vehicle after the car left the road, drove into a field and then rolled over.

The victim’s name has not been released and his current condition is not known.

Photo courtesy of Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department.