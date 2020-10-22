Driver facing drug dealing charges after downtown traffic stop

A Columbus man is facing charges of dealing methamphetamine after a traffic stop uncovered more than 100 grams of the drug in his vehicle Tuesday.

The Columbus Police Department’s intelligence led policing unit stopped a vehicle near 11th and Washington streets at about 5:15 p.m. Tuesday afternoon as part of an ongoing drug investigation.

Police say the driver, 45-year-old Charles A. Sims argued with officers and was reaching under his seat. A Bartholomew County Sheriff’s police dog alerted to the odor of drugs in the vehicle.

Police found a large amount of methamphetamine under the seat and also cocaine and prescription pills inside the car.

Sims was arrested on preliminary charges of dealing in methamphetamine and in a narcotic and possession of methamphetamine, a narcotic and cocaine.

The Bartholomew County Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team assisted with this ongoing investigation.