Driver facing drug charges after traffic stop

Columbus police arrested a driver early Monday morning who was allegedly driving drunk with drugs in his car, and without ever receiving a driver’s license.

According to police reports, officers stopped a vehicle near Indiana and Gladstone avenues at about 12:03 a.m. Monday morning. The driver, 51-year-old Dana E. Jackson of Columbus was slurring his speech and his eyes appeared bloodshot, police say. He failed several field sobriety tests and a police dog alerted to the smell of narcotics in the vehicle.

He was arrested on preliminary charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, driving while suspended with a prior conviction and driving without receiving a license, along with possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, a controlled substance, a legend drug and drug paraphernalia.