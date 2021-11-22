Driver facing charges after fatal accident

An arrest has been made in a fatal accident earlier this month in Columbus.

44-year-old Jeremy O. Stillabower of Columbus was seriously injured in the crash at 7th Street and Central Avenue at about 6:30 p.m. the evening of Nov. 8th. He was flown to IU Methodist Hospital where he later died of his injuries.

According to Columbus Police Department reports, 21 year old Kevin W. Shuffitt of Columbus is facing three felony charges of criminal recklessness, reckless driving and driving while suspended after the incident.

Police report that witnesses saw Shuffitt driving a truck at high speed before crashing into the back of a vehicle at the intersection. He then crashed into the vehicle again, before continuing on into the intersection where he hit a third vehicle. Stillabower was a front-seat passenger in the third vehicle.

Formal criminal charges against Shuffitt were filed by the Bartholomew County Prosecutor’s Office on Friday and he was taken into custody by Columbus police.

Shuffitt was also wanted on several outstanding warrants.