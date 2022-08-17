Driver dies in North Vernon head-on crash

A Madison man died after a head-on collision Monday on South State Street in North Vernon.

According to North Vernon Police Department reports, 38-year-old Roy W. Hawkins died after the crash at about 4:41 p.m. Monday on South State Street near College Street.

Police say that Hawkins’s car crossed the center line and struck a southbound pickup driven by 34-year-old Justin Lucas of North Vernon. Hawkins was trapped in his vehicle and had to be cut free of the wreckage.

According to officers, Hawkins condition rapidly deteriorated on the way to the hospital and he died from his injuries.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.