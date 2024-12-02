Driver dies in Jackson County vehicle fire after crash

A victim died in a vehicle fire after a crash Friday in Jackson County.

According to the Hamilton Township Volunteer Fire Department, passersby tried to rescue the trapped driver from the burning vehicle but could not. The Jackson County Coroner’s Office pronounced the victim dead at the scene. No information is yet available on their identity.

Firefighters were called to the scene of the two vehicle crash at just before 6 p.m. Friday evening in the 2000 block of East State Road 258. Two other people at the scene were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The crash closed State Road 258 between County Roads 200E and 100E for several hours.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department and Indiana State Police assisted at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation.