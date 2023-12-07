Driver dies after stopped vehicle struck by semi on I-65

A driver outside of his stopped vehicle on Interstate 65 near Edinburgh was killed last night after being after being struck during a crash with a semi.

According to the Indiana State Police, dispatchers began receiving multiple 911 calls at about 9:12 p.m. Wednesday night about the accident near the Johnson/Shelby county line. Troopers found an unconscious man on the ground and after attempts to save his life, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers say that the a pickup truck pulling a trailer had stopped on the shoulder of the highway and the driver exited his vehicle. That’s when the pickup and trailer were struck by a semi and then man was hit by the debris from the wreck. Troopers say that neither drugs nor alcohol are believed to have been a factor in the crash, however the semi driver is being tested as required by state law.

The names of the victim and driver have not yet been released. Troopers were assisted at the scene by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department and Coroner’s office.