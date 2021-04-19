Driver dies after North Vernon crash

A driver died after a crash Friday night in North Vernon after striking a utility pole and lighted clock on Walnut Street.

The name of the driver has not been released by authorities.

North Vernon police say that they received a report at about 11:15 p.m. Friday night that a vehicle had drifted across the road striking the obstacles. Police say the driver was awake but in medical distress when they arrived. She was transported to St. Vincent Jennings Hospital where she later died.

Police say they believe a medical emergency led to the driver losing control, crashing and also later led to her death.