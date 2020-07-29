Driver dies after crash in Interstate 65 construction zone

A driver was killed and a passenger critically injured in a crash in the construction zone on Interstate 65 near Southport Road yesterday.

Indiana State Police are reporting that 22- year-old Tyberious Freeman Garrett of Indianapolis was driving southbound when he lost control and slid sideways into a trailer attached to a construction zone at about 10 a.m. yesterday morning. The construction vehicle was parked inside of the construction zone marked off by orange barrels and signs.

Garrett was pronounced dead at the scene.

State police believe excessive speed contributed to the crash and the investigation is ongoing. Southbound lanes were tied up until about 1:30 p.m. yesterday.