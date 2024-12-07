Driver crashes into tree after fleeing from police

A Columbus man has been arrested, accused of trying to avoid police when he crashed into a tree early this morning.

According to the Columbus Police Department, an officer noticed two cars on 25th Street jockeying for position side-by-side as if they were getting ready to race. The officer turned his vehicle around to intercede, but one of the vehicles turned and raced away, allegedly committing several moving violations. The driver tried to turn onto Midway Street from 17th, lost control and crashed into a tree in a yard.

The driver was taken into custody and police say showed signs of being intoxicated. An open beer was also found in the vehicle, along with a gun near the driver’s seat. Two passengers in the vehicle were not injured.

Police found that the driver, 25-year-old Jaylen Flemmons, was carrying cocaine. He is facing charges of reckless driving, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and possession of cocaine with a firearm.

Photos courtesy of Columbus Police Department