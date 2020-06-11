Driver avoids serious injury as tree falls in front of SUV

Columbus firefighters say that a driver and passengers escaped serious injury during yesterday’s high winds, when a tree blew down across Washington Street.

That happened in the 1400 block of Washington St. at about 5:39 p.m. yesterday afternoon when an SUV crashed into the fallen tree. Firefighters were initially called on a reported vehicle fire, but the smoke was determined to be from the airbags deploying.

The occupants of the vehicle suffered minor injuries.