Driver arrested on drug charges after 487 doses found in vehicle

A Louisville man was arrested last week after a traffic stop turned up almost 500 doses of Suboxone in his vehicle.

The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department reports that a deputy noticed a vehicle make a traffic violation while on southbound Interstate 65 near the Edinburgh exit on Thursday. The deputy stopped the vehicle after it left the interstate at a convenience store.

Bartholomew County police dog Jari alerted to the odor of narcotics inside the vehicle and a search revealed about 487 doses of Suboxone as well as a small amount of marijuana.

The driver, 31-year-old Joe J. Banks was arrested on preliminary drug possession charges.