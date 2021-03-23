Driver arrested after wrong-way trip down U.S. 31

Bartholomew County deputies arrested a Nineveh man Saturday night after he was spotted driving the wrong way on U.S. 31.

According to Bartholomew County deputies, an off-duty deputy called to report the wrong-way driver at just before 11 Saturday night. The driver was headed southbound in the northbound lanes of U.S. 31. On-duty officers stopped the vehicle near the Driftside Circle K store before it collided with any other drivers.

The driver, 33-year-old Bradley T. Alexander of Nineveh, appeared intoxicated and after a blood test at Columbus Regional Hospital, he was arrested on preliminary charges of endangerment, reckless driving and operating a motor vehicle while a habitual traffic violator. He also had an outstanding warrant from another county.