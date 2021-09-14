Driver arrested after three-vehicle crash in Columbus

A teen driver was arrested on drunk-driving charges Sunday night after a three vehicle crash in Columbus.

According to police reports, the accident was at about 7:20 Sunday evening near 10th street and Central Avenue. Police noticed that the third driver, 19-year-old Matthew A. Baird of Columbus, appeared intoxicated.

After several field sobriety tests, Baird allegedly refused a chemical test. At Columbus Regional Hospital, a portable breath sample revealed a blood alcohol level of .232, almost three times the legal limit.

After taking a blood sample, he was arrested on preliminary charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and being a minor in possession of alcohol.