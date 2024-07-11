Driver arrested after stolen license plate spotted

A reported stolen license plate led to the arrest of an Austin man on drug and car theft charges in Columbus on the Fourth of July.

According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were alerted to a vehicle displaying a stolen license plate headed north on South U.S. 31 at about 11:43 p.m. Thursday. A deputy found the vehicle as it entered Columbus and pulled it over near State and North Beatty streets.

Authorities confirmed that the license plate had been stolen out of Louisville and a check revealed the vehicle had been reported stolen from Scottsburg. The driver, 25-year-old Dylan Roberts was taken into custody and a search revealed he was carrying about 19 grams of methamphetamine.

Roberts was arrested on preliminary charges of auto theft, possession of a stolen registration and possession of meth.