Driver arrested after running from Saturday crash

A Columbus driver was arrested, accused of running from a crash site on Saturday afternoon.

According to reports from the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called to the crash in the 4200 block of South U.S. 31 at about 3:38 p.m. Saturday afternoon. They said the driver, 39-year-old Derick S. Harris, appeared to be impaired. But as they spoke to him, Harris ran into nearby woods.

Deputies and police dogs secured the perimeter of the area and Harris was found walking in a nearby field. They also found several pills scattered in the area.

After being taken to Columbus Regional Hospital to be checked out, he was arrested on preliminary charges of:

Leaving the scene of an accident

Resisting law enforcement

Public intoxication – drugs

Obstructing traffic

Possession of a controlled substance

Obstruction of justice

Maintaining a common nuisance.

He was also found to be on parole.

Photos courtesy of Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department.