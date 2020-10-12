Driver arrested after running from DUI arrest

A Columbus man is facing drunk driving charges after allegedly trying to run away from a traffic stop early Sunday morning.

Columbus police say they noticed a vehicle speeding and driving erratically on State Street at about 3 a.m. Sunday morning. Officers pulled over the vehicle and found that the driver, 34-year-old Justin P. Stuart of Columbus had the smell of alcohol on his breath. Police put Stuart through field sobriety tests and he blew a .199 percent on a breath test, more than twice the legal limit.

But Stuart then tried to run away, according to police reports. He was taken into custody behind a nearby house after a short struggle.

He was arrested on preliminary charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and resisting law enforcement.