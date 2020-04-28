Driver arrested after nearly striking fire truck, fleeing scene

Columbus police say that a woman’s vehicle nearly struck a fire truck responding to a reported overdose Saturday morning before leading police on a chase through the city.

At about 6:25 Saturday morning officers were on the scene of the incident in the 3100 block of Miami Court when 29-year-old Catina M. Caudill began screaming at officers. She then got into her vehicle and took off with no headlights, running over a curb and nearly crashing into the fire truck. Police tried to stop her but she ignored a traffic light and sped off down 25th Street.

Bartholomew County deputies joined in the pursuit and tried to stop her vehicle with tire deflating devices and she hit the obstacles twice before her vehicle was finally disabled near State Street and Repp Drive.

She was taken to Columbus Regional Health to be checked out before going to jail on preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement and driving while suspended.