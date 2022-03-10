Driver arrested after nearly hitting Columbus police officer

A suspected drunk driver is under arrest after almost hitting a Columbus police office on the side of the road early Thursday morning.

According to Columbus police reports, an officer was checking on an abandoned vehicle with its hazard lights flashing on the side of the road at about 3:25 a.m. today, near Central Avenue and Rockyford Road. Police noticed a black car heading down the road which did not change lanes to give police room. The driver swerved, nearly striking the officer and the vehicle.

Police pulled the driver over and noticed him throwing beer bottles onto the passenger side floor of the car. 32-year-old Ismael Sanchez Alvarez of Columbus was taken into custody and he blew a .190 percent blood alcohol content in a breath test at the police department.

He is facing preliminary charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with endangerment, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .15% or greater and operating a vehicle without ever receiving a license.