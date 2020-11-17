Driver arrested after near-crashes on Jonathan Moore Pike

A Columbus man was arrested on drunk driving charges after witnesses said he nearly caused multiple crashes on Jonathan Moore Pike Sunday afternoon.

Columbus police were called to the scene and found 66-year-old Steven W. Minor asleep in the driver’s seat in a parking lot on Carr Hill Road at about 5 Sunday afternoon. When he got out the vehicle he allegedly had trouble keeping his balance and his eyes were bloodshot and glassy, police said.

Minor allegedly would not comply with the officers, nor agree to a blood draw and was verbally abusive to police. He was arrested after a search warrant was issued for his blood and is facing preliminary charges of operating a vehicle as a habitual traffic violator, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, intimidation and an outstanding Bartholomew County Warrant.