Driver arrested after fatal crash in Jennings County

Jennings County Sheriff’s Department Press Release

On November 25th 2024 at approximately 9:10pm, Jennings County Deputies were dispatched to the area of Brush Creek Elementary School in reference to a report of a motor vehicle accident. Upon arrival Deputies located two vehicles that had been involved in a collision. The vehicles are described as a 2014 Hyundai passenger car as well as a 2011 Toyota Tundra. Indiana State Police were contacted for crash reconstruction.

Exact details of the crash are pending; however, alcohol is believed to be a factor in the accident.

Unfortunately, the driver of the Hyundai passenger car Anthony Lucas (44) of North Vernon sustained fatal injuries in the collision. Mr. Lucas’s family have been notified.

The driver of the Toyota Tundra, James Pittman (41) of North Vernon displayed signs of intoxication on scene and submitted to a toxicology test, those results are pending. However, Mr. Pittman was subsequently arrested on the preliminary charge of: Operating while Intoxicated causing death (Level 4 Felony).

U.S. 50 East was closed for approximately 4.5 hours for crash reconstruction and cleanup.

The Jennings County Sheriffs Office was assisted by Indiana State Police, North Vernon Police Department, Jennings County EMS, Campbell Township Volunteer Fire Department, Jennings County Dispatch.

“This tragedy is a reminder of the devastating consequences of impaired driving and failing to wear your seatbelt. We urge everyone to make responsible decisions and ensure our roads remain safe.” said Chief Deputy Cody Low