Driver arrested after falling asleep in intersection

Columbus police say they arrested a man early this morning after he passed out while his vehicle was stopped on Rockyford Road at Sycamore Drive.

The incident happened at about 2 a.m. this morning, when they found 35-year-old Travis L. Lockard, of Columbus passed out inside a running vehicle in the roadway. Police had difficulty waking him and he had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. Officers located two syringes as well as methamphetamine in Lockard’s clothing. They also recovered a handgun from one of Lockard’s coat pockets.

He was arrested on preliminary charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated; possession of a legend drug injection device, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia; carrying a handgun without a license and theft.