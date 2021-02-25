Driver arrested after drugs found in vehicle

A Columbus man was arrested early this morning after a traffic stop uncovered drugs in his vehicle.

According to reports from the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department, deputies stopped a vehicle after a traffic infraction at about 1:08 this morning near County Road 650N and U.S. 31. Police determined that the driver, 50-year-old Brian Bay had a suspended driver’s license, with court ordered specialized driving privileges that he was violating.

Department police dog Argo was brought to the scene and alerted to the smell of drugs in the vehicle. A search revealed methamphetamine, syringes, a scale and prescription medication that did not belong to Bay.

Bay was arrested on preliminary charges for possessing the drugs and for violation of specialized driving privileges.

Evidence photo courtesy of Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department.