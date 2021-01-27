Driver arrested after crashing stolen vehicle in Columbus

The driver of a stolen vehicle was arrested after crashing it during a police chase in Columbus Monday.

Columbus police are reporting that the owner of the vehicle started it to let it warm up in the 1100 block of Ninth Street at about 7:35 a.m. Monday morning. She went back into the home and moments later noticed the vehicle was gone.

Police found the stolen vehicle driving in the area of 16th Street and Orinoco Avenue and attempted to pull the driver over. Instead the driver raced away, eventually losing control and crashing into a parked vehicle at 22nd and Union streets. He then ran way from the crash scene.

Police found 25-year-old Damarcis C. Scrogham in the backyard of a nearby home and he was taken into custody. After being checked out at Columbus Regional Hospital, he was taken to the jail on preliminary charges of Auto Theft, Resisting Law Enforcement in a Vehicle, Reckless Driving and Leaving the Scene of an Accident.