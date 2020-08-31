Driver arrested after crash into fire hydrant

A Columbus man was arrested on drunk driving charges after crashing into a fire hydrant and then fleeing the scene, according to police reports.

The incident happened at about 1 a.m. on Sunday near 29th Street and Fairlawn Drive. Officers found a damaged truck nearby. The driver, 32-year-old Charles W. Wininger had slurred speech and a strong odor of alcohol on his breath, according to police reports. A portable breath test showed he had a BAC of .109 percent.

He was arrested on the preliminary charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.