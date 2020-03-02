Driver arrested after crash into fast-food drive-through

A driver who crashed into the speaker box in the drive through at a Columbus fast food restaurant last week is facing drunk driving and other charges.

Columbus police report that the incident happened at about 9:20 p.m. Thursday night at the restaurant in the 2000 block of National Road. 38-year-old Robert A. Wisely of Columbus allegedly crashed his SUV into the box and appeared to be under the influence when police arrived.

He failed several field sobriety tests and after having blood drawn at Columbus Regional Hospital he was taken to the Bartholomew County Jail on preliminary charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and possession of a syringe. He was also wanted on an outstanding Jennings County warrant.