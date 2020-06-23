Driver arrested after crash into eastern Bartholomew County home

A pickup truck driver was arrested after a Sunday afternoon crash into a home on the east side of Bartholomew County left it uninhabitable.

Bartholomew County Sheriffs deputies were dispatched to the area of County Roads 505N and 850E at about 12:45 Sunday afternoon. Deputies found the truck had crashed into the east side of a residence causing significant damage.

The driver, 41-year-old Esther M. Waltz, Columbus, was arrested preliminary charges of possession of methamphetamine and of drug paraphernalia.

Bartholomew County deputies were assisted at the scene byIndiana State Police, Hartsville Volunteer Fire Department and Columbus Regional Hospital paramedics.