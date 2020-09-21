Driver arrested after chase through Columbus, county

A traffic stop near downtown Columbus led to a chase through Bartholomew County early this morning according to deputies.

The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department is reporting that deputies stopped a vehicle 17th and Union Streets at about 1:15 this morning. But when a police dog alerted to the odor of drugs in the vehicle, the driver sped away. After a chase, deputies found the vehicle in a field near Jonesville. The driver, 57-year-old Richard G. Bunch of Columbus allegedly attempted to run away before being captured by police dog Argo.

He is facing preliminary charges of criminal mischief, possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia, reckless driving, resisting law enforcement and interfering with law enforcement.