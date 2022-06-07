Driver arrested after chase into Bartholomew County

A Jennings County man was arrested on multiple charges after leading the Columbus Police Department on a chase through parts of downtown Columbus Saturday afternoon.

Officers attempted to stop a vehicle driven by Aaron M. Johnson, of North Vernon, near 10th and Pearl Streets. However, he refused to pull over. The chase led south out of the city on State Road 11.

A short time later Johnson was taken into custody after the car struck a tire deflation device and he lost control of the vehicle.

He is facing preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, criminal confinement, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, reckless driving, in addition to an outstanding Jennings County Warrant for child molesting.

Photo courtesy of Columbus Police Department.