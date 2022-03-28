Driver accused of running from scene of Saturday crash

A Columbus man is facing drunk driving charges after running from the scene of a Saturday night crash.

According to Columbus Police Department reports, officers were called the scene of a crash at 10th and Iowa streets at about 11:20 p.m. Saturday night. Witnesses said that one of the drivers ran from the scene and police soon found 25-year-old Shane D. Wilson. Police say that he was suffering from minor injuries from the crash and his breath smelled of alcohol.

He was taken to Columbus Regional Hospital for treatment and after he refused to cooperate with the investigation, a warrant was issued and his blood was drawn.

He was arrested on preliminary charges including operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated with endangerment, intimidation and leaving the scene of an accident.