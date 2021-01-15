Driver accused of running from crash site

Police arrested a Columbus woman Wednesday after she allegedly ran away from a crash.

Columbus police were called to the crash near Lockerbie Drive and Hartford Avenue at about 11:40 Wednesday morning. They found that one of the drivers had run from the scene.

They soon found 31-year-old Amy L. Spangler in the 1700 block of Lockerbie Drive. She was arrested on preliminary charges of Leaving the Scene of an Accident and Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated.