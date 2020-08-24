Driver accused of drug-dealing after traffic stop

A Columbus woman is under arrest on charges including drug-dealing after a routine traffic stop turned up drugs in her vehicle.

Bartholomew County deputies say that they stopped a vehicle driven by 48-year-old Susan M. Coomer at about 7:13 p.m. Sunday evening in the 4200 block of West Jonathan Moore Pike.

A Columbus Police Department dog alerted to the odor of narcotics inside the vehicle and a search recovered, methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and cash.

She is facing preliminary charges of dealing methamphetamine and for possessing methamphetamine, a controlled substance, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.