Driver accused of biting hospital security after DUI arrest

A Columbus woman is accused of being intoxicated and biting one security officer and kicking another at Columbus Regional Hospital after crashing her vehicle Sunday.

Columbus police say they were searching for a reported reckless driver at about 9 Sunday night on Lincoln Park Drive when they found a damaged car and a woman arguing with another person.

The woman had alcohol on her breath, was wobbling and her speech was slurred, according to police reports. But when police tried to take her into custody, she allegedly fought against being restrained.

29-year-old Jessica C. Jeffers was taken to the hospital where she allegedly continued to be belligerent. After her blood was drawn for an alcohol test, she was taken to jail on preliminary charges of battery on a public safety official, criminal mischief or vandalism, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, public intoxication and resisting law enforcement.