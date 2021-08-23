Driver accused of battering, bribing Columbus officer

Columbus police say that a Michigan woman is facing charges after striking an officer during a traffic stop Friday morning.

According to police reports, officers stopped a suspected drunk driver at about 12:20 a.m. that morning near Third and California streets. The driver began causing a disturbance, including trying to call 911 saying the police were harassing her, yelling obscenities, attempting to slap an officer in the face and then hitting an officer in the chest.

The driver, 28 year old Jenna A. McClellan or Roseville, Michigan, was taken to Columbus Regional Hospital to be checked out. Police say that is where she tried to give money to an officer to release her from custody.

She was arrested on charges including: