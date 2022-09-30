Drive-through flu shot clinic set for Tuesday

The Bartholomew County Health Department is offering a drive-thru flu clinic next week at the Bartholomew County 4-H Fairgrounds.

According to the agency, everyone six months old or older should get a flu vaccine.

The health department will be charging $20 for Quadrivalent, and $60 for high dose for those 65 and older or for FluBlok for those who are immunocompromised. Most insurances can be billed for flu vaccines. If you are uninsured or your insurance does not pay for flu vaccines, you are eligible to receive a free vaccine.

Children under the age of 18 must have a parent or guardian present.

The flu clinic will be from 10 to 4 on Tuesday, Oct. 4th.

You can get more information at 812-379-1555, option 1.