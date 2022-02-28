Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement blitz underway

Police agencies want to remind you that they are out in force, cracking down on speeding, impaired driving or anyone driving aggressively.

Indiana State Police are reporting that they stopped an SUV for a traffic violation on Interstate 65 Southbound just north of Seymour on Sunday as part of the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement blitz. The Tennessee man driving the vehicle was found to be have a blood alcohol content level of .32%, four times the legal limit. After being cleared by the hospital, he will be arrested on charges related to operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

The enforcement blitz, which started Friday, includes more than 200 state and local law enforcement agencies, including the Seymour, Brownstown, and Crothersville police departments and the Jackson and Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Departments along with Indiana State Police. It is specifically meant to focus on the weeks around St. Patrick’s Day and the NCAA Basketball Tournament and will last through Monday, March 21st.

Officers are conducting high-visibility, overtime patrols, with the extra enforcement funded through National Highway Traffic Safety Administration grants administered by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute.

If you are driving and encounter a possible impaired or unsafe driver on the road, you should call 911.