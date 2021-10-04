Drive Sober blitz nets 10 arrests by Bartholomew deputies

A crack down on drunk and impaired driving around Labor Day led to 10 arrests by Bartholomew County deputies.

The sheriff’s department is reporting that the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign ran between August 18 and Labor Day. Deputies issued 145 citations during the three-week blitz.

Among the charges of those arrested, were driving while a habitual traffic violator, interfering with an emergency incident, resisting arrest, possession of methamphetamine, paraphernalia, a syringe and marijuana, false informing, three outstanding warrants on drug-related offenses and carrying a handgun without a license.

More than 200 law enforcement agencies participated in the statewide crackdown. The effort was supported with funds from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration distributed by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute.