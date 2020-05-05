Drainage study to begin for inundated subdivisions

Bartholomew County Commissioners yesterday approved the county’s share toward a $34,000 grant to study the drainage problems in Armuth Acres and North Cliff subdivisions just north of Columbus Municipal Airport.

More than 300 residents in the area have problems with high water. The county’s share was about $3,800 to come from the county’s consulting fund and the study will be done by Strand Associates. Commissioners also approved a $3,500 contract with Administrative Resources Association to oversee the grant.

Trena Carter with ARA said the first steps will be to survey the affected residents to get their take on what the problems are and their possible cause. The contract for the study runs through next year.