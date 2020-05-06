Downtown townhouse project tax break moves ahead

A new downtown revitalization area designation in Columbus would open the door for the possibility of tax breaks to build townhouses across from Central Middle School.

Columbus City Council gave its first approval to the request last night from Central Townhomes LLC to create the economic development target area on the north side of Seventh Street between Sycamore and Chestnut streets. In the company’s application to the city, Richard Sprague, with Central Townhomes said that the company plans to remove four homes in that area, and to build 16 townhouses. The almost $5 million dollar investment would create 10 2-bedroom units and six 3-bedroom units, to be sold for between $199 and $279 thousand dollars each.

The Envision Columbus downtown plan calls for greater housing density in the downtown area as a way to spur development.

Approval of the revitalization area means the company can seek a tax abatement for the project, which would phase in property taxes for 10 years, rather than paying the higher property taxes immediately.

Robin Hilber with the city’s community development department, said that the project would come for final approval of the area designation in two weeks, along with the tax abatement request.

The council also approved a tax abatement request for Tulip Richardson Manufacturing on Norcross Drive. The battery component company is planning to invest almost $3 million in the plant and add 19 new jobs by August.

The company’s average wage is almost $24 an hour.